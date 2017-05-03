Roses and thorns: 3/5/17
A rose to the Lowndes County Master Gardeners which set the stage for the arrival of spring with a program featuring radio personality and garden columnist Gary Bachman Thursday evening at the Trotter Center. About 100 gardening enthusiasts turned out to hear Bachman speak, no doubt whetting their appetites for the upcoming spring planting season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|17 hr
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC