Regional Business After Hours set for April 13
The Regional Business After Hours hosted by the West Point Clay County Growth Alliance will be from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on April 13 at The Ritz Theater and Conference Center. Growth Alliance Director Lisa Klutts said members of the West Point, Starkville and Columbus Chambers of Commerce, as well as county and city officials, were welcome to attend.
