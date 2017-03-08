Poll watcher training planned in Starkville

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership and the Oktibbeha County Bar Association are joining forces to host a poll watchers seminar from 2-5 p.m. March 23 at the Courthouse Annex. Pam Johnson of Brandon, a former employee with the Mississippi Secretary of State's office, will lead the seminar, which will focus on such issues as the legal basis for poll watching, what poll watchers can and can't do and how they should interact with poll workers.

