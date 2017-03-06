Perkins, Vaughn oppose lease purchase of new sanitation trucks
The Starkville Board of Alderman met Tuesday night and ended the evening with a hotly-contested debate over the lease purchase of four new sanitation trucks. The board voted 5-2 to approve the lease purchase of four new pickup trucks to be used by Sanitation and Environmental Services.
