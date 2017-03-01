Peasant excited to start as SOCSD Superintendent
The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District on Tuesday night announced it had unanimously selected Tupelo School District Assistant Superintendent Eddie Peasant to replace retiring Superintendent Lewis Holloway. Peasant's official start date is July 1. He will initially serve under a four-year contract at a salary of $180,000.
