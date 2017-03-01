Partnership analyzing CEO's role befo...

Partnership analyzing CEO's role before hire

Greater Starkville Development Partnership Board of Trustees Chairwoman Michelle Amos said the organization could hire a new chief executive officer by the end of March. While Amos would not reveal how many people have applied for the position, she said the board's search committee -- which is comprised of executive officers and the Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority, Starkville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Starkville Main Street Association -- has remained "active since December."

