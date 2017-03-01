Our View: The Mag turns 20
This afternoon, the Magnolia Independent Film Festival, aka The Mag, begins at Hollywood Cinemas in Starkville. Always a much-anticipated event, this year's festival celebrates a significant milestone -- its 20th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|2 hr
|CaDad
|3
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan '17
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC