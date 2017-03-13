No Way Jose opens in Starkville

No Way Jose opens in Starkville

No Way Jose Tex-Mex Restaurant opened its doors at 5 p.m., following a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier in the afternoon. The restaurant is located at 125 Hwy.

Starkville, MS

