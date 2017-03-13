New road to decrease downtown traffic
The Mississippi Department of Education and Mississippi State University are teaming up to complete a new road that will funnel traffic directly from campus toward Highway 25. The road will connect Blackjack Road and Poor House Road, running along MSU's South Farm research property, which hosts much of MSU's livestock fields. The new addition is expected to decrease traffic flow on Highway 12. "That will be completed by football season," said University Architect Tim Muzzi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb '17
|KiA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC