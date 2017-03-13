New road to decrease downtown traffic

The Mississippi Department of Education and Mississippi State University are teaming up to complete a new road that will funnel traffic directly from campus toward Highway 25. The road will connect Blackjack Road and Poor House Road, running along MSU's South Farm research property, which hosts much of MSU's livestock fields. The new addition is expected to decrease traffic flow on Highway 12. "That will be completed by football season," said University Architect Tim Muzzi.

