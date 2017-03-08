Needmore community gets more recognition

Needmore community gets more recognition

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Residents of the Needmore community gathered around the new sign for the grand unveiling on Wednesday, March 8. The community spans from the railroad tracks down Highway 12, and around to the Mill. "Needmore is the oldest community in Starkville, predominantly black, and it began with the GM and O railroad - the Gulf, Mobile, and Ohio Railroad," said Charles "Lala" Evans, a life-long resident of Needmore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 6 justme 77
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,420 • Total comments across all topics: 279,473,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC