Needmore community gets more recognition

Residents of the Needmore community gathered around the new sign for the grand unveiling on Wednesday, March 8. The community spans from the railroad tracks down Highway 12, and around to the Mill. "Needmore is the oldest community in Starkville, predominantly black, and it began with the GM and O railroad - the Gulf, Mobile, and Ohio Railroad," said Charles "Lala" Evans, a life-long resident of Needmore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.