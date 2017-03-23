MSU's Vahedifard Examines 'Lessons From the Oroville Dam' in Science
STARKVILLE, Miss.- A letter in Science magazine from a Mississippi State faculty member is examining lessons gleaned from the recent Oroville dam incident in California. The letter in the March 17 issue of Science says recent incidents, including a massive hole in the dam's primary spillway and excessive erosion in the emergency spillway, along with a levee breach near Manteca, "clearly demonstrate how extreme events, land-cover and land-use changes, and the emerging climatic changes can threaten the integrity of our aging dams and levees."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC