MSU's Vahedifard Examines 'Lessons From the Oroville Dam' in Science

STARKVILLE, Miss.- A letter in Science magazine from a Mississippi State faculty member is examining lessons gleaned from the recent Oroville dam incident in California. The letter in the March 17 issue of Science says recent incidents, including a massive hole in the dam's primary spillway and excessive erosion in the emergency spillway, along with a levee breach near Manteca, "clearly demonstrate how extreme events, land-cover and land-use changes, and the emerging climatic changes can threaten the integrity of our aging dams and levees."

