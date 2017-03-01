MSU's Bagley College of Engineering Launches Biomedical Engineering Degree Program
STARKVILLE, Miss.-The Bagley College of Engineering at Mississippi State University has expanded its undergraduate degree offerings to include a new opportunity in biomedical engineering. The approval made by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees will allow Mississippi State students to formally enroll as biomedical engineering majors during the 2017 fall semester.
