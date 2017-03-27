Minimal storm damage reported across Oktibbeha County
Storms swept through the area in the early morning hours on Thursday with winds that took down trees and power lines. Shank Phelps, Emergency Management Director of Oktibbeha County, said around 200 people were without power throughout the county on Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb '17
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Love Wins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC