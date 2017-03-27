MBI identifies suspect killed in Lowndes Co. chase, shooting
A Lowndes County deputy has been wounded and a suspect is dead following a chase that ended with a shooting on Highway 82 on the east side of Columbus, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Pryor Spencer Bailey, IV of Starkville.
