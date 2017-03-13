MaxxSouth expanding 1-gig internet in...

MaxxSouth expanding 1-gig internet in Starkville area

MaxxSouth Broadband announced this weekend that it will expand its broadband services to provide up to 1 Gigabit internet to many in Starkville's surrounding areas. The latest upgrade is scheduled to launch in the Highland Plantation community east of Starkville.

