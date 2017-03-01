Magnolia Independent Film Festival kicks off Thursday
The event will be hosted at Hollywood Premier Cinemas, with a red carpet event scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. both evenings. "We are thrilled with the quality of films we have this year and are excited to welcome around 25 filmmakers/cast/crew to Starkville.
