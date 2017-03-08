Luckett sworn in as school board member
After being selected by the Starkville Board of Aldermen in a 4 to 3 vote, Melissa Luckett was sworn in as a member of the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees Tuesday night. Luckett took the oath of office surrounded by her family, and took her seat on the board for her first meeting.
