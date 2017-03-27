Local church to feature heart-healthy...

Local church to feature heart-healthy speaker

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Peter's Rock Temple Church of God in Christ will host an educational talk by Nancy Ashford, a certified Family Nurse Practitioner at North Mississippi Medical Center, on staying heart healthy. The event is named "PREP" , and will take place on Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m. The topic is "Let's have a heart to heart discussion on heart disease."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb '17 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb '17 Love Wins 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,908,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC