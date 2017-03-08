Legislative forum Saturday at EMCC
The event will feature District 16. Sen. Angela Turner Ford , District 38 Rep. Tyrone Ellis , District 36 Rep. Karl Gibbs , District 41 Rep. Kabir Karriem and District 42 Rep. Carl Mickens . The forum, to be held in the Douglas Building, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC