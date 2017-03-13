Latin-themed concert to welcome back ...

Latin-themed concert to welcome back Spring Breakers

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Local musicians are planning a free concert titled "Music with Latin Flavor II" to welcome Spring Breakers back to school and promote musical diversity in Starkville. The successor to one that was performed in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... 9 hr No Bus Reed 1
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 6 justme 77
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC