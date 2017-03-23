International Fiesta to spice up MSU ...

International Fiesta to spice up MSU campus in April

Those looking to experience cultures from around the world will soon have the opportunity to do so in Starkville's back yard. The 27th annual International Fiesta will take place on the Mississippi State University campus Saturday, April 1, and feature sights, sounds and tastes from across the globe.

