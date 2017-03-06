Holli's Sweet Tooth holding candy sale after closing
Holli's Sweet Tooth recently closed its doors for the last time after almost a year and a half in downtown Starkville. Store owner Holli Ratcliffe told the SDN the sweet shop had been unsuccessful looking for a buyer for the last few months.
