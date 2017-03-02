Habitat director addresses Rotary Club

Joel Downey, executive director of the Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity, was guest speaker at the Feb. 21 meeting of the Eupora Rotary Club. The Christian mission is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing in Oktibbeha County through the construction of new homes and providing a no-interest mortgage to low-income homeowners who live in substandard housing, are able to make payments and agree to perform 300 hours of "sweat equity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Webster Progress-Times.