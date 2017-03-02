Habitat director addresses Rotary Club
Joel Downey, executive director of the Starkville Area Habitat for Humanity, was guest speaker at the Feb. 21 meeting of the Eupora Rotary Club. The Christian mission is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing in Oktibbeha County through the construction of new homes and providing a no-interest mortgage to low-income homeowners who live in substandard housing, are able to make payments and agree to perform 300 hours of "sweat equity."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Webster Progress-Times.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|17 hr
|ACT Drops
|6
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Wed
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC