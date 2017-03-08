Grant Will Fund MSU and UK Research to Advance Understanding of Infant Head Trauma
STARKVILLE, Miss.-A research collaboration between Mississippi State University and Cardiff University in the United Kingdom aims to increase understanding of infant head trauma. Using funds from an Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council grant, researchers from both institutions will continue working to create highly-detailed 3-D and computational models of the infant brain, which will advance forensic analysis and safety research related to infant head trauma.
