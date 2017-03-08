Grant Will Fund MSU and UK Research t...

Grant Will Fund MSU and UK Research to Advance Understanding of Infant Head Trauma

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

STARKVILLE, Miss.-A research collaboration between Mississippi State University and Cardiff University in the United Kingdom aims to increase understanding of infant head trauma. Using funds from an Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council grant, researchers from both institutions will continue working to create highly-detailed 3-D and computational models of the infant brain, which will advance forensic analysis and safety research related to infant head trauma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 6 justme 77
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC