Glow run on campus to raise money to fight cancer
A cancer foundation started by a Starkville woman's family will host its tenth annual 5K on Mississippi State University's campus. Kim C. Gee Ovarian Cancer Foundation aims to spread awareness of ovarian cancer and raise money for research for the American Cancer Association.
