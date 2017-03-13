Freezing temperatures expected Wednesday night
The Golden Triangle will likely see temperatures drop below freezing on Wednesday night, as part of a two-day cold nap impacting north Mississippi. The National Weather Service office in Jackson has put Starkville, Oktibbeha County and the rest of the Golden Triangle under an elevated Freeze Warning for Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb '17
|KiA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC