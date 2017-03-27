Founding member of Black Voices passe...

Founding member of Black Voices passes away at 74

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The singing may have stopped, but the legacy of one local voice is sure to ring on through the ages. Starkville said goodbye to one of the founding members of Black Voices Gospel Choir Carroll T. Washington on Thursday, March 23. Black Voices is the oldest African-American organization on the campus of Mississippi State University and those who knew Washington said he remained devoted to God and the choir for 45 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb '17 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb '17 Love Wins 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC