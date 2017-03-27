Founding member of Black Voices passes away at 74

The singing may have stopped, but the legacy of one local voice is sure to ring on through the ages. Starkville said goodbye to one of the founding members of Black Voices Gospel Choir Carroll T. Washington on Thursday, March 23. Black Voices is the oldest African-American organization on the campus of Mississippi State University and those who knew Washington said he remained devoted to God and the choir for 45 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.