Founding member of Black Voices passes away at 74
The singing may have stopped, but the legacy of one local voice is sure to ring on through the ages. Starkville said goodbye to one of the founding members of Black Voices Gospel Choir Carroll T. Washington on Thursday, March 23. Black Voices is the oldest African-American organization on the campus of Mississippi State University and those who knew Washington said he remained devoted to God and the choir for 45 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb '17
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Love Wins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC