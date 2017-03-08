Football: Meet the Recruits - DB Kaleb Oliver
After having originally committed to Mississippi State, Kaleb Oliver became Georgia Tech's 23rd commitment just days before National Signing Day . Oliver had been committed to play in Starkville since last summer, but decided to go elsewhere when the Bulldogs fired their defensive coordinator.
