Five aldermen seats up for grabs afte...

Five aldermen seats up for grabs after deadline

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The slate of candidates in the upcoming municipal election has been finalized and now only time will tell who will take the reigns in Starkville. The race for the mayor's office features three Democrats, with no Republicans filing before the qualifying deadline last Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Sat HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Sat Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
News Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group Feb 10 KiA 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Feb 5 Jay 76
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Oktibbeha County was issued at March 06 at 12:00AM CST

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC