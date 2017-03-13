Filmmakers reap rewards at 20th Magno...

Filmmakers reap rewards at 20th Magnolia Film Fest

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Pictured at the 20th Magnolia Film Festival awards ceremony March 4 are, from left, David Dubos of New Orleans with the award for Best Cinematography; Peter Engelmann of Hungary with the Peoples Choice award; Edward Valibus of Memphis, Tennessee, winning Best Short; and Michael Williams of West Point with the award for Best Homegrown Film. Photo by: Courtesy photo The 20th annual Magnolia Film Fest held in Starkville March 2-4 drew entries from independent filmmakers from around the globe.

