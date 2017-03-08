Dist. 5 VFD residents to see lower insurance premiums
Property owners and renters residing within a small swath of southern Oktibbeha County now under the coverage of the District 5 Volunteer Fire Department will save money on their insurance premiums after the fire protection district's recent expansion. About four miles of unincorporated land along Highway 25 and Old Highway 25 -- including portions of Bent Brook, Bishop, Massey and St. Mark drives and Gandy, James, McGee and Watt Hill roads -- now fall under the district's Class 7 fire rating, which was designated by the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau last year.
