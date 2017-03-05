Community Calendar for the week of March 5, 2017
The Making of Mississippi and Alabama -- On the 200th anniversary of the separation of the Territory of Alabama from the Mississippi Territory, speakers Phillip Carroll Morgan, Clay Williams, Jack Elliott Jr. and Mike Bunn present "Borderline Confusion: Cultures and Conflict in the Making of Mississippi and Alabama," from 2-4 p.m. at Mississippi University for Women's Nissan Auditorium . Free.
