Claiborne at Adelaide hosts first Mardi Gras parade

Starkville businesses joined the Claiborne at Adelaide in celebration of Mardi Gras on Tuesday, decorating floats and competing for the first prize position in the first annual Mardi Gras parade. The winning finalists of the parade were, in first place, McBride and Company Real Estate, in second, Mississippi State Pom Squad, and in third, the Mississippi State Extension Equine Assisted Therapy Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.