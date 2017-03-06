Blues for Willie begins tonight
Late bluesman Willie King was surrounded by friends and fans when he played the final concert of his life in the Columbus Arts Council's Omnova Theater March 7, 2009. He passed away the following day, but there are those who say his generous spirit can still be felt on the local stage he frequented.
