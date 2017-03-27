Author visits Starkville High

Seven Starkville High School English and literature classes got to learn about the writing process when author Terry Lynn Thomas visited the school's library Tuesday. A San Francisco native, Thomas currently lives in Starkville and is writing a series of gothic novels set in 1940's San Francisco and centering on protagonist Sarah Bennett, who has the ability to see ghosts and is trying to clear her name following the suspicious death of her mother.

