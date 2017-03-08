Author of 'Catfish Days' to sign copies in Starkville
In the second half of the 20th century, eager investors, from city slickers to country folks, and others poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the southern United States to build catfish farms, processing plants, and infrastructure. Mississippi native Mike McCall, 25-year editor of The Catfish Journal, compiled the history and will introduce readers to his new book, "Catfish Days - From Belzoni to the Big Apple," at a signing Thursday, March 23 in Starkville.
