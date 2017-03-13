Assault suspect kicked SPD officer in...

Assault suspect kicked SPD officer in the groin twice

A Starkville man arrested earlier this month on felony assault and drunk driving charges is said to have kicked a Starkville Police Department officer. Court documents obtained through a FOIA request say Marco Limarion Brown, 31, was being arrested on March 11 for driving under the influence on Highway 182 near Reed Road when the arresting officer attempted to search him.

