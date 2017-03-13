Asking for a seat at the table
Gabrielle Jeffries, 11, who attends Overstreet Elementary School in Starkville and Noa Baine, 8, right, who attends Ward Stewart Elementary School, both participated in A Seat at the Table rally in Jackson on Thursday to support public education. Gabrielle is the daughter of April Jeffries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|19 min
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|10 hr
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC