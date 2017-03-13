Area student places in state Youth of the Year contest

The youngest of 17 finalists, eighth-grader Jadyn Bowen of Starkville was named second runner-up in Mississippi's Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year competition in Jackson in February. Photo by: Courtesy photo Jadyn Bowen, a member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle, recently garnered second winner up as Youth of the Year in the club's state competition.

