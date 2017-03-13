Area student places in state Youth of the Year contest
The youngest of 17 finalists, eighth-grader Jadyn Bowen of Starkville was named second runner-up in Mississippi's Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year competition in Jackson in February. Photo by: Courtesy photo Jadyn Bowen, a member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Golden Triangle, recently garnered second winner up as Youth of the Year in the club's state competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Fri
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC