Area musicians invited to join singer/songwriter contest
The Cotton District Arts Festival in Starkville is looking for 2017's best local musicians. Whether amateur or professional, applications for the CDAF Singer/Songwriter's Competition are being accepted through Friday, March 24. From rock, to country, and everything in between, this year's event will share the art of music by exposing local talent with a little friendly competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Fri
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC