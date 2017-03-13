Area musicians invited to join singer...

Area musicians invited to join singer/songwriter contest

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The Cotton District Arts Festival in Starkville is looking for 2017's best local musicians. Whether amateur or professional, applications for the CDAF Singer/Songwriter's Competition are being accepted through Friday, March 24. From rock, to country, and everything in between, this year's event will share the art of music by exposing local talent with a little friendly competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Fri Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Fri Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb 21 Love Wins 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC