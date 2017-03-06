Apartment fire being investigated as possible arson
An early morning fire at a Starkville apartment complex left several units damaged and law enforcement investigating a potential arson case. Lt. Brett Watson of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office told the SDN on Monday the fire was being investigated as a possible arson by the sheriff's office and Mississippi State Fire Marshal's office.
