Apartment fire being investigated as possible arson

An early morning fire at a Starkville apartment complex left several units damaged and law enforcement investigating a potential arson case. Lt. Brett Watson of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office told the SDN on Monday the fire was being investigated as a possible arson by the sheriff's office and Mississippi State Fire Marshal's office.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Oktibbeha County was issued at March 07 at 12:00AM CST

Starkville, MS

