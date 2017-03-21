Aldermen OK purchases for new police HQ

The Starkville Board of Aldermen gave the green light to a new list of needs for the Starkville Police Department before they move into their new headquarters downtown. The board unanimously approved $37,250 for data cabling for the project, $3,966 for security benches for holding cells, $21,374 for dispatch stations and $34,340.80 for a pass-thru evidence locker with a refrigerated component, a drying cabinet and a uniform organization system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.