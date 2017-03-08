Adults, juveniles charged in separate Starkville burglaries
Two Starkville men appeared in Starkville Municipal Court Friday for separate burglary charges after they were arrested along with two juveniles this week. Javion Jefferson, 18, was booked in Oktibbeha County Jail after he and a minor were implicated Thursday in connection with an alleged North Montgomery Street auto burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC