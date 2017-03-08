Adults, juveniles charged in separate...

Adults, juveniles charged in separate Starkville burglaries

Two Starkville men appeared in Starkville Municipal Court Friday for separate burglary charges after they were arrested along with two juveniles this week. Javion Jefferson, 18, was booked in Oktibbeha County Jail after he and a minor were implicated Thursday in connection with an alleged North Montgomery Street auto burglary.

