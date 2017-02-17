Work on Adelaide development to begin...

Work on Adelaide development to begin soon

Live Adelaide LLC will begin breaking ground in the next few weeks on a new housing development on South Montgomery Street. The neighborhood will be the first of its kind in Starkville and will include family residences and its own post office.

