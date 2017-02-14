Woodrum to leave SOCSD; Partnership School lease approved
At the school board meeting Tuesday night, it was announced that Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Jody Woodrum would be leaving along with retiring Superintendent Lewis Holloway. Woodrum has been an educator for more than 30 years and worked with Holloway in the Bulloch County School District in Georgia, coming out of retirement to serve in Starkville in October 2012.
