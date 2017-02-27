Watch: Alexis Silkwood Sets Mississip...

Watch: Alexis Silkwood Sets Mississippi State Record with 474 Strikeouts

Alexis Silkwood will certainly go down as one of the best to ever play softball for Mississippi State. She's had a phenomenal career and has performed well since she stepped foot in Starkville as a freshman.

