Trumpa s immigration freeze resonates on a Mississippi campus

Thursday Feb 2

Kimia Mortezaei, 29, an Iranian who just finished her Ph.D. in civil engineering at Mississippi State, but lost a job offer due to President Donald Trump's visa ban, in Starkville, Miss., Feb. 1, 2017. An estimated 17,000 students in the U.S. are touched by the ban, many of them in universities in the Northeast and California, but there are also sizable numbers in universities like Mississippi State.

