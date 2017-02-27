Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely unt...

Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake repairs are made

Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Supervisors are unlikely to pursue an offer for the Oktibbeha County Lake-based Starkville Wet N Wild waterpark until the lake's structural integrity is shored up, District 2 Supervisor Orlando Trainer said Monday. Trainer's comments come after Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood's office sent an opinion last month stating the county may operate the waterpark -- which includes KOA Campground spaces and rental cabins -- as a public facility and spend any revenue generated from usage fees and concession sales to cover operational costs or a future transaction's debt relief.

