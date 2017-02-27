Trailblazers of integration: African Americans in area remember...
Starkville resident John Moore taught building and construction technology at Henderson High School, the all-black high school in Starkville, in the late 1960s at the beginning of racial integration in public schools. He later taught at Starkville High School, starting in 1972, just two years after city schools became fully integrated.
