Tennessee Bubble Watch - February 4

The Vols are in Starkville today where Mississippi State has lost four of five and the one win was Missouri. Three of those losses were on the road and the home loss was Kentucky, so maybe they should panic less, but the margins are getting wider: the Vols scored 44 points in the first 13 minutes of the second half en route to a 91-74 win in Knoxville, Alabama beat them by nine in Tuscaloosa, and Ole Miss showed no mercy in an 88-61 victory in Oxford.

